Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 to $6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE TKR traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 253,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

