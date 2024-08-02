TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of X traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$40.80. The company had a trading volume of 312,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,548. The stock has a market cap of C$11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$28.32 and a 1-year high of C$42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.34.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.44.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

