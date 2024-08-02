TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.19.

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.85. 24,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.34. TMX Group has a one year low of C$28.32 and a one year high of C$42.50. The stock has a market cap of C$11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

