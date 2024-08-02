tomiNet Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. tomiNet has a total market cap of $19.41 million and $19.37 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 156,415,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,250,602 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.15952706 USD and is down -11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $25,256,332.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

