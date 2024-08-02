Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 178475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Torq Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Insider Activity

In other Torq Resources news, Director Shawn Wallace purchased 1,114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,703.00. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

