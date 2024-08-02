Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Traeger Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:COOK traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Traeger has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Traeger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Traeger by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 805,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 304,660 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

