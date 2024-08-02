Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $351.26 and last traded at $347.19, with a volume of 97341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.83.

The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

