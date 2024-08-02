TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.61%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

