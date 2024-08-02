TTM Technologies’ (TTMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 215,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,618. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.