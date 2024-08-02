Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 58918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
