Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 4th

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Summer Frein bought 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,692.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.