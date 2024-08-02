Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $53.05

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $46.32. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 289,961 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $53,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares in the company, valued at $24,227,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $577,943. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,086,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,296,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

