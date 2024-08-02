Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Posts Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

TWO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,406. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWO

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.