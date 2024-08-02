Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Posts Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.
Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance
TWO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,406. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWO
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Two Harbors Investment
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.