UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Get UDR alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 447,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,707. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.