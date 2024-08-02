Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.426-8.809 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE:UNM traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $53.88. 2,014,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,254. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

