Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Upland Software updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. 353,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,847. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.14. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

UPLD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

