Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Utz Brands’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.
Utz Brands Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 1,188,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.
Read Our Latest Analysis on UTZ
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.