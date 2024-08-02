Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. Utz Brands’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

Utz Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 1,188,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

In related news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 431,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,702. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

