V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Noble Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of V2X in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for V2X’s FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.17 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

VVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

VVX opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. V2X has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in V2X by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 156,866 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in V2X by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

