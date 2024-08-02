Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.74

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $210.74 and last traded at $210.74, with a volume of 7893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.97.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.48 and its 200-day moving average is $201.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

