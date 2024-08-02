Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $168.36. 232,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.02. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

