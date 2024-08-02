Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.96

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 47068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,066,000 after purchasing an additional 185,999 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,386,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.