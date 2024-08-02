Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 26,659 shares.The stock last traded at $113.98 and had previously closed at $113.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $985.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

