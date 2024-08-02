Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Sells $80,360.16 in Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

