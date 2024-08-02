Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Veralto stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

