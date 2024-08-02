Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Verge has a total market cap of $60.32 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,963.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.00627591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00243548 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00073644 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.