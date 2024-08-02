Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE VET traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.54. 120,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,138. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.30 and a 12-month high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.54.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($1.07). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of C$508.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.58.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

