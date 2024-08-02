Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $73.03

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.03, but opened at $80.60. Vertiv shares last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 2,507,545 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,116,533 shares of company stock worth $115,442,001. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

