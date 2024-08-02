Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 10,055 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 150.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,867,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the first quarter valued at $689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kinetik by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,194,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:KNTK traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 720,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,959. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

