Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,291.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,138,997 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,350,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,596. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,756.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

