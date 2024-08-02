Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JANX stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. 596,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JANX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

