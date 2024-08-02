Virtu Financial LLC Buys 19,883 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NYSE:HE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 2,897,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

