Virtu Financial LLC Buys 992 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.30.

TTWO stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average is $152.65. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

