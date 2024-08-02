Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 5.6% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 46,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 5,971,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,354. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $336,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,306.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,949. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

