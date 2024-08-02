Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,967 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,457 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. 4,073,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

