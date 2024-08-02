Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $58,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $37,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after buying an additional 139,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $15,317,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.70. 412,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,358. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average is $224.28.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

