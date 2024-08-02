Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 5.1 %

Okta stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

