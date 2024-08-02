Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.