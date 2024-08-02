Virtu Financial LLC Invests $604,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,759 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 286,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 522,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Arch Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 301,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,404,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE ARCH traded down $6.48 on Friday, reaching $135.23. 395,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,356. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ARCH shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.