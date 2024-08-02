Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 478,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,761. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

