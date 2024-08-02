Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.48. 125,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,448. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNSL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.