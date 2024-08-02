Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 6,751 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 130.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. 901,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

