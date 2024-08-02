Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,431 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of BERY traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

