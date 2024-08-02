Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 51,928 Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Swiftmerge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVCP. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,049,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

IVCP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.02.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:IVCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

