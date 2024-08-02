Virtu Financial LLC Sells 293,924 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,924 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 111.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 41,691 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 19,099,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,332,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.