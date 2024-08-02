Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,313 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,554. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,048. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

