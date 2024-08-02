Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 237,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. CIBC dropped their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,655,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,116,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

