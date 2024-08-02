Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TORM by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 817,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. TORM plc has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $40.47.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.61 million. TORM had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 44.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

