Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE ANF traded down $10.10 on Friday, hitting $132.17. 1,824,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.27.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.