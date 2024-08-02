Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $69.00, but opened at $82.44. Vistra shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 3,548,545 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vistra by 38.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.