Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.79

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.79 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 1696449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VTLE. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,306,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the first quarter valued at $5,666,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vital Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.